Tara Sutaria to make an announcement soon; says “It is very contrasting to the couple of releases I have lined up”

Tara Sutaria has multiple films in the pipeline with Ek Villain Returns being one of her most anticipated films. She will be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in the multi-starrer film which also stars John Abraham and Disha Patani. Tara is eagerly awaiting the release of the film as she will turn playback singer with Ek Villain Returns. For the unversed, Tara has been a professional singer from a very young age and has sung at operas and at competitions.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Tara shared, “I am very grateful that in Villain 2 I am singing a lot. I am really excited about that and eagerly awaiting for that. I want to see that grow alongside my acting career- my music career. I have a lot that I have planned for next year.”

Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns is a sequel to Suri’s 2014 film Ek Villain. The music of the film composed by Mithoon, Ankur Tewari, and the band Soch went on to become chartbusters and won several awards. ‘Galliyaan’, ‘Zarorat’ and ‘Humdard’ were some of the memorable tracks from the film.

Tara also revealed that she has an announcement coming up regarding a project that will see her in a completely different light. “It is fun to get to be someone completely different and choose films that probably I might have earlier thought I would not do. But as I am growing with this journey and learning so much about who I want to be in the industry and how I want to portray myself. I am learning that I really enjoy being a part of commercial cinema and I actually do have an announcement that I will come out with soon and that is very contrasting to the couple of releases I have lined up,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria will next be seen in the film Tadap opposite debutant Ahan Shetty. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film will be released in theatres on December 3.

