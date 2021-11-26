Tara Sutaria to make an announcement soon; says “It is very contrasting to the couple of releases I have lined up”

Tara Sutaria has multiple films in the pipeline with Ek Villain Returns being one of her most anticipated films. She will be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in the multi-starrer film which also stars John Abraham and Disha Patani. Tara is eagerly awaiting the release of the film as she will turn playback singer with Ek Villain Returns. For the unversed, Tara has been a professional singer from a very young age and has sung at operas and at competitions.
Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Tara shared, “I am very grateful that in Villain 2 I am singing a lot. I am really excited about that and eagerly awaiting for that. I want to see that grow alongside my acting career- my music career. I have a lot that I have planned for next year.”
Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns is a sequel to Suri’s 2014 film Ek Villain. The music of the film composed by Mithoon, Ankur Tewari, and the band Soch went on to become chartbusters and won several awards. ‘Galliyaan’, ‘Zarorat’ and ‘Humdard’ were some of the memorable tracks from the film.
Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria will next be seen in the film Tadap opposite debutant Ahan Shetty. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film will be released in theatres on December 3.
ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria is a stunning boss lady in a short printed dress
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply