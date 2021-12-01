BTS: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna shooting for Brahmāstra

Ayan Mukerji's magnum-opus Brahmāstra is one of the most awaited movies to watch out for. While fans are keenly waiting for an official announcement of the release date of the film, the makers are sharing BTS pictures from the sets of the film. Dharma Productions, on Wednesday, shared pictures from the sets of Brahmastra.

In the pictures shared by the makers, Ayan can be seen explaining scenes to actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Amitabh Bachchan can be seen in a leather jacket with white hair and beard and a cut on his face. The BTS pics have only added to the excitement for the much-awaited film.

The team recently wrapped up with a final schedule in Mumbai. While the makers are yet to officially announce a release date for the film, as per reports, the film will be released on September 9, 2022. The date coincides with Ganesh Chaturthi which is a major holiday in Maharashtra. The team is expected to make an official announcement in a couple of weeks.

The magnum opus, Brahmastra will release theatrically across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Owing to the scale of the film, Karan's studio partner, Disney will be ensuring a massive release for the film across the world. A well-planned out strategic promotion will be done through 2022 to build up for the film. Shah Rukh Khan, who has a cameo in the film, will be seen playing a scientist in the film.

