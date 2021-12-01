Hazel Keech composes a heartwarming note for husband Yuvraj Singh on their 5th wedding anniversary: says, ‘Thank you for completing my life’

Actress Hazel Keech on Tuesday shared a touching post for her husband, cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Sharing a picture from their nuptials, the Bodyguard actress remembered their journey together. She was thankful to him for completing her life, she added that he is her ‘happy ever after’.

Hazel shares an unseen picture of herself and husband Yuvraj from their wedding. Hazel wrote, “When we first met I knew, in that moment, something big had happened…. but I didn't know what. I didn't know then that my life would be changed forever.” Wishing an anniversary to her partner, the actress added, “Happy 5 years to the biggest change I never saw coming and a happily ever after I wasn't looking for…. Thank you for completing my life! The words “i love you” don't cut it, but it'll do xxx.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hazel Keech Singh (@hazelkeechofficial)

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh also wished his wife Hazel Keech with a mushy Instagram post. Sharing a picture of one of their pleasant moments, he wrote, “5 years and strong !! I love you and I miss you. We will be together soon. Happy anniversary baby @hazelkeechofficial.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

Initially this month, on public demand, Yuvraj Singh decided to come out of retirement in February next year. It’s been more than two years since he bid adieu to international cricket.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results