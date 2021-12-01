Nick Jonas praises Bollywood films and music; talks about making his debut

American singer and actor Nick Jonas might soon sign a Bollywood film. Married to Priyanka Chopra, Nick recently called Bollywood a 'phenomenal' film industry and spoke about the possibility of making his debut in the Hindi film industry.
In a recent interview, Nick said that he loves Bollywood films and got more familiar with them in the last couple of years through Priyanka. He said that he has a lot of friends in Bollywood and finds the work that they do very inspiring. Nick also said that if the right thing came along he might sign a Bollywood project.
ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas enjoy a dashing date night at British Fashion Awards 2021; check photos
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply