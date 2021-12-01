Nick Jonas praises Bollywood films and music; talks about making his debut

American singer and actor Nick Jonas might soon sign a Bollywood film. Married to Priyanka Chopra, Nick recently called Bollywood a 'phenomenal' film industry and spoke about the possibility of making his debut in the Hindi film industry.

In a recent interview, Nick said that he loves Bollywood films and got more familiar with them in the last couple of years through Priyanka. He said that he has a lot of friends in Bollywood and finds the work that they do very inspiring. Nick also said that if the right thing came along he might sign a Bollywood project.

Further talking about the music in Bollywood films, Nick said that he found them amazing and has listened to quite a lot when he was in India and during their destination wedding in 2018. He said that it is the best kind of music to dance to and that they play them at their house parties.

