Prithviraj to direct and act in Hindi web series inspired by the life of Biscuit King- Rajan Pillai

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the biggest superstars of the Malayalam film industry. The actor who made his acting debut in 2002 turned director with the Mohanlal starrer Lucifer which was one of the biggest hits of 2019. Now, Prithviraj is all set to direct and act in a Hindi web series that revolves around the life of Biscuit King- Rajan Pillai.

Late on Tuesday evening, Yoodlee Films officially announced the series with a first look poster of Prithviraj. Announcing the web series, they wrote, "We believe in fearless stories that can inspire. Presenting our latest project in the making: A Hindi web series inspired by the life story of India's 'Biscuit King' – Rajan Pillai with National Award winner @PrithviOfficial playing the lead role and also directing the series."

Rajan Pillai was a shareholder of Britannia Industries. He was based in Singapore in the mid-1970s from where he managed positions in biscuit companies Nabisco, Huntley & Palmer, Britannia among others. In 1993 he was investigated by Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department. In 1995, he was jailed in India and later died awaiting medical treatment.

The series is currently in pre-production and will commence in mid-2022.

