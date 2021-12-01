Saif Ali Khan kicks off the shoot for Vikram Vedha in Lucknow

Actor Saif Ali Khan has recently reached Lucknow to kick off his schedule for his upcoming action thriller film Vikram Vedha. The film which is the remake of the 2017 Tamil film titled the same has Saif Ali Khan essaying the role of a cop (Vikram).

The film is being helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the duo who helmed the original film. As Saif Ali Khan has reached Lucknow city, he is putting in some serious efforts and hard work for his cop act. A source revealed, “This week, Saif Ali Khan kicked off his schedule for Vikram Vedha in Lucknow. Playing the role of an encounter cop in the film, Saif has been hard at work with his tough shooting schedule!"

With Vikram Vedha remake, the actor surely guarantees to impress the audience with a thriller act. Saif's character in the film is a cop (Vikram) who is determined to capture a gangster (Vedha), played by Hrithik Roshan. The storyline then follows Vedha telling stories to the cop, which changes his perception of good and bad. Originally the roles of Vikram and Vedha were played by R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi respectively.

