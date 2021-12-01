A.C.E’s Jun, Yoo Hyun Woo and Kim Tae Jung to star in historical fantasy BL drama Tinted with You

South Korean pop-group A.C.E member Jun and actors Yoo Hyun Woo and Kim Tae Jung will be staring in a new BL (boy love) web drama together.

On November 30, Moving Pictures Company, which produced the BL web dramas Wish You: Your Melody From My Heart, Nobleman Ryu’s Wedding, and The Tasty Florida, revealed that they will be releasing a new historical BL drama titled Tinted With You.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Tinted With You is Korea’s second sageuk (historical drama) BL web drama since Nobleman Ryu’s Wedding, and it’s a time slip fantasy romance about the meeting between Heon, who is in danger of death within a painting, his bodyguard Geum, and present-day Eun Ho.

A.C.E’s Jun will be starring as high school student Eun Ho, who loves paintings. Jun will skillfully capture Eun Ho’s desperate feelings as he receives the task of finishing a painting and returning to the present time while protecting what he loves.

Yoo Hyun Woo plays Heon, the dethroned crowned prince who lives an uneasy life, feeling threatened for his life every day by his older brother who is the king. Viewers are looking forward to seeing how Yoo Hyun Woo will depict the feelings of sympathy he feels for Eun Ho when they meet during his time in exile.

Kim Tae Jung, who impressed with his role in MBC’s Extraordinary You, will be playing Heon’s bodyguard Geum, who silently protects Heon by facing against assassins. Although he’s clumsy at expressing his emotions, Geum is a tenderhearted character who sincerely worries for Heon more than anyone else.

Tinted with You will premiere on December 23 and be released every Thursday and Friday on Viki.

