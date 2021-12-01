Kangana Ranaut files FIR after receiving death threats

Actress Kangana Ranaut a few days ago took a dig at the current Farmer's protest which is going on in the country. She took it to her Instagram handle and penned a long note targeting the farmers. She even called the protest a 'Khalistani Movement'. Post that, several FIRs were filed against the actress from Mumbai as well as Delhi. Apart from that, the actress has been also receiving various death threats for her post. Taking action upon the death threats, the Queen actress has now lodged an FIR against the ones who've been threatening her. She also shared a copy of the FIR on her Instagram.
Taking to Instagram, she shared a post in which she posted a picture of herself from the Golden Temple and pictures of the FIR copy. In her caption she wrote, "Remembering the martyrs of the terrorist attack in Mumbai, I wrote that never forgive or forget the traitors. In this type of incident, the internal traitors of the country have a hand. The traitorous traitors never left a single opportunity to tarnish Mother India in the greed of money and sometimes in the greed of position and power and the traitors inside the country kept on helping the anti-national forces by conspiring, only then such incidents. I am getting constant threats from disruptive forces on this very post of mine. A brother of Bathinda has openly threatened to kill me. I am not afraid of this type of threats. I speak against those who conspire against the country and terrorist forces and will always speak. Be it Naxalites killing innocent jawans, tukde tukde gangs or terrorists sitting abroad dreaming of making Khalistan by cutting the holy land of Gurus in Punjab in the eighties. Democracy is the biggest strength of our country, government may be of any party, but the fundamental right to protect the integrity, unity and fundamental rights of citizens and expression of ideas has been given to us by the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar.”
