“Atrangi Re deals with the emotion which has never been explored. I felt we as Indians have never seen a relationship like this,” says Aanand L. Rai

Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar starrer musical romantic drama Atrangi Re is all set for an OTT release on 24 December 2021. The film is being helmed by ace filmmaker Aanand L rai who is known for his vibrant yet realistic movies such as Tanu Weds Manu, Raanhjanaa, and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan among others. The film chronicles the journey of love from Bihar To Madurai and deals with Sara Ali Khan's character Rinku's state of confusion.
Recently, the director got into an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama and spoke at a length commenting upon the subject of the film. The director say that the subject is unlike anything that one has seen before in Hindi films.
When asked what clicked him with the script of Atrangi Re, Aanand said, "It deals with the emotion which has never been explored. I felt we as Indians have never seen a relationship like this. Maybe the trailer is just a glimpse of it that looks familiar to you but when one opens the wrap, it is something else. It is very Indian to the core; it is one of my most complicated films told in a very simple way".
