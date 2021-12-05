Janhvi Kapoor is a sexy siren in bold crossover bandage mini dress 

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor never stops to amaze her followers her stunning style statement. The actress, who recently wrapped up her project Mili which is remake of Malayalam film Helen, has been busy with her other commitments. Her latest look boasts of risk and glamour through and through.

For a campaign shoot, Janhvi Kapoor went bold with a bodycon fit and cut out design which looked super sexy. Meanwhile, the crossover halter neck bandage look gave it a luxe finish. She donned matte finish makeup, paired golden heels and accessorised with a bracelet and earrings. She blow dried her tresses to give it messy look.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor recently wrapped up Mili, Hindi remake of Malayalam film Helen. The upcoming film is bankrolled by her father, producer Boney Kapoor. The film also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. The film is being produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor – Janhvi's father. It will be directed by Mathukutty Xavier who directed the original film. Veteran actor Manoj Pahwa will essay the role of Janhvi Kapoor's father in the upcoming survival thriller.

Helen is a story of a young nurse who wishes to relocate to Canada. However, things take an ugly turn when she does not return home from work and suddenly disappears. The film stars Anna Ben in the title role, while Lal, Noble Babu Thomas, Aju Varghese, Rony David, and Binu Pappu appear in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will next star in Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2. She recently announced Mr. and Mrs. Mahi starring alongside Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao.

