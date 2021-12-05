“After 2 weeks of Love Aaj Kal, I was on the sets of Atrangi Re and my confidence was not that high,” reveals Sara Ali Khan

Actress Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her film Atrangi Re. The film is directed by ace filmmaker Aanand L. Rai and also stars South superstar Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The film also marks the first collaboration between Aanand L. Rai and Sara Ali Khan.

Sara has often expressed her gratitude for working with Aanand. Recently, the actress got into an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama and spoke at a length about working with ace director. She revealed how she was low on confidence post-Love Aaj Kal 2's performance at the box office and how Aanand helped her gain back again.

Talking about how did the film happened to her through Aanand, Sara revealed, "When Aanand L Rai meet me at a screening and told me that he wants to direct me. At that moment only, I was soled because Aanand L Rai is a director that any heroine would die to work with because he presents his women so beautifully that it would be dream come true for anybody. Above and over when he narrated the story to me, I felt like if anybody else would do this role other than me, I'd feel about it. So, it just happened".

Later, she expressed her sentiments about working with Aanand and how he helped her in becoming an even more confident actor. Sara said, "Outstanding! I think that the timing of it is also very important. Atrangi Re came to me just after the release of Love Aaj Kal 2 which didn't get much love from the audience. After 2 weeks of Love Aaj Kal, I was on the sets of Atrangi Re and my confidence was not that high. Aanand Ji taught me how to be confident, Aanand Ji taught me how to love myself, Aanand Ji taught me how to love my character, Aanand gave me a new chance at a time I most needed it."

She added, "Aanand Ji taught me not to carry the baggage of failure or success with me and be present there at the moment and go out and play on the front foot and do my best. To do my best during action and cut, also knowing your dialect and dialogue well but also being present at the moment and reacting to what the environment is".

