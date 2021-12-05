Kiara Advani revels in grandiosity in raspberry pink and cream organza Arpita Mehta lehenga worth Rs. 3.25 lakh 

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is a stunning beauty and there's no doubt in that. But, everytime she dons a traditional look, she makes a statement each time. The actress documents her social life on her Instagram account and often posts her beautiful pictures. As the festive season continues, the actress continues to make a solid impact with her looks.

In her latest ad shoot, the actress wore an Arpita Mehta lehenga set. The actress revels in grandiosity in raspberry pink and cream organza worth Rs. 3.25 lakh. She wore a plunging neckline crochet work backless blouse paired with matching dupatta and lehenga skirt. All of them had sort of mirror work that made the outfit stand out. For her makeup, she opted for soft blush pink matte look with middle parted hair. She accessorised with pearl choker neckpiece and next to no jewellery and let the outfit do the talking.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani will next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera. Both projects are being produced by Dharma Productions.

