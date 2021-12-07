Zendaya makes a statement in Alexander McQueen embellished blazer and thigh-high boots for Spider-man: No Way Home premiere

Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to release on December 16 in India and Zendaya and Tom Holland have been seen promoting the same. During promotions, the hearty chemistry between the two was compelling. Jacob Batalon also accompanied them in this event in London.

Though Zendaya might be playing Mary Jane in the movie, she didn’t dress up like one. She grabbed eye-balls when she appeared wearing Alexander McQueen from head-to-toe. Her grey coloured blazer embellished with silver stones made us go gaga. The thigh-high black boots covered with glittery cobwebs looked stunning. What stole the look was the spider webbed trinket.

The couple, Zendaya and Tom, sparkled rumors back in 2017 but later their relationship was confirmed when they were caught kissing on camera. In a recent interview, Zendaya confirmed and opened up about their relationship which made a blast on the internet.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Spiderman: No Way Home in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, in cinemas, December 16, 2021.

Also Read: Simu Liu starrer Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to get a sequel, Destin Daniel Cretton to return as director

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results