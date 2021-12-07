Aahana Kumra sets the internet on fire with her latest captivating pictures

Bollywood actress Aahana Kumra is known for often making temperatures high with her bold photoshoots. The actress who shot to fame after she featured in ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’, is nowadays teasing her fans with photoshoot. In her recent photoshoot too, she has once again managed to make head turns and set the internet on fire.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a couple of pictures in which she can be seen posing in a sexy outfit. The picture is from one of her latest trips to Mahabaleshwar. In the picture, she can be seen posing in her room in front of the bed. Aahana's outfit comprises of a sexy midriff sweater which she opted to keep open and paired it with white denim shorts. Sharing the post, Aahana wrote a witty caption that reads as "Sweater weather is here!".

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aahana S Kumra (@aahanakumra)

On the work front, Aahana Kumbra was last seen in the web show Call My Agent: Bollywood which is based on the French TV series Call My Agent!.

