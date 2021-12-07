“Tan fades but memories last forever”: Water lover Rakul Preet writes from experience

Rahul Preet’s latest Instagram photo proves that she is such a water baby as the actress is busy dreaming of beaches and why wouldn't she? Rakul Preet Singh is a self-confessed "water baby" after all
She shared a throwback picture, in which she can be seen chilling on the beach, dressed in blue swimwear. Her bright cheerful smile says it all. Rakul Preet Singh captioned the post: "The tan fades but memories last forever." She added the hashtags #waterbaby and #throwback to her post.
This is not the first time Rakul Preet has expressed her love for the water. She has forever been addicted to the sight of water.
Here is a glance through the actress' Instagram profile showcases how much she enjoys being a water baby. "Take me back to a mask-free holiday," she captioned a video and added the hashtags #mood and #waterbaby.”
