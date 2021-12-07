Prabhas donates Rs 1 crore to AP CM’s relief fund for flood victims

Superstar Prabhas on Tuesday announced a donation of Rs 1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help flood victims in the state. Recently, heavy rains lashed Tirupati and its enclosing areas, leaving many troubled.

Moved by the hardship of the flood victims, earlier, stars such as Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Ram Charan had contributed Rs 25 lakh each to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

During the devastating effects of rains in Hyderabad and pandemic-induced lockdowns in 2020, the Telugu film sorority had stepped forward to help the needy. While Prabhas donated Rs 4.5 crore, other celebrities too contributed considerably.

Talking about his work, Prabhas is all set to promote his upcoming movie Radhe Shyam.

The actor recently finished shooting for Adhipurush.

