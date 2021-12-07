Mouni Roy looks alluring in peach bodycon dress with bold criss-cross back

Actor, Mouni Roy’s social media feed is always full of glamour. But this time she is hoarding attention from her fans for her no makeup look.

On Tuesday, Mouni Roy took to social media to share a series of pictures which will make your heart skip a beat. She is seen wearing a crinkled peach bodycon dress with striped criss-cross back which is a fashion trend that needs to be bookmarked.

Mouni has left her hair open which is giving us warm breezy vibes. Roy chose a bold red shade lipstick which completely enhanced her overall look. She captioned the post as “Red lipstick *optional*.” She is looking simple yet elegant yet bold, all in ONE. She is definitely an epitome of elegance and style.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

In terms of work, Mouni Roy will be seen next in Brahmastra which is set to release next year, in September 2022.

Also Read: Vaani Kapoor is an absolute hottie in thigh-high slit gown for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui promotions

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results