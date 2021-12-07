Bigg Boss 15: Contestants brace themselves for the ‘Ticket To Finale’ task

The race to the endgame of Bigg Boss 15 begins tonight. In today's episode, Bigg Boss announces the 'Ticket To Finale' task that gets everyone's adrenaline soaring. The contenders can now see the path that will lead them to glory, and they are going in with everything they have. While only VIPs are eligible to enter, the Non-VIPs can decide which VIP will stay in the game. No task is complete without a twist. The catch here is the Non-VIPs also have a chance to grab a big chunk of the prize money that VIPs have by winning the task assigned to them, and the 'Sanchalaks' are none other than the VIPs themselves.

After the task's first round, Devoleena declares that no Non-VIP can participate in the next game due to their poor performance, taking away their chance of winning the money. Nishant gets furious and says, "Pagal ho gaye ho tum log! Tum log jo decision leh rahe ho we bewakoofi wala hai.” Pratik implores Rakhi to do the right thing and not fall under peer pressure. Karan announces in a fit of rage, "Agar yeh round radd hua, toh yeh task nahi hoga! Bhaadh me jao!"

Earlier in the day, Abhijit Bichukale tries pulling Rakhi's leg, "Rakhi, yeh pati hire karke layi hai kya?" Rakhi fumes in anger and angrily retorts, "Tu bhaade ka tattu hai!" She loses control and starts throwing things across the house in the heat of the moment. Their fight escalates, leading Rakhi to violence as she starts pulling his hair as others try to hold her back!

