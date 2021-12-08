3 Years of Kedarnath: Sara Ali remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with multiple posts from the film

Actress Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut back in 2018 with the Abhishek Kapoor film Kedarnath. In the film, Sara played the role of a Hindu Brahmin girl and starred opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Yesterday that is 7th December marked the 3rd anniversary of Kedarnath. The film is also one of the most memorable and remembered films of Sushant Singh Rajput.

As the film completes three years today, Sara Ali Khan reminisced the time she spent with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video montage compiling various iconic scenes from the film in which Sushant is also present.

Along with the video montage, she penned a heartfelt note expressing how her biggest dream came true because of the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She wrote, "3 years ago my biggest dream came true. I became an actor, and my first, and most special film released. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to explain how much Kedarnath means to me- the place, the film, the memories, all of it. But today I’m really missing my Mansoor. It’s only because of Sushant’s unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance, and compassionate advice that Mukku was able to reach your hearts.

She added, "From Kedarnath to Andromeda. Miss you forever Sushant. Thank you @gattukapoor for trusting me with your vision @ronnie.screwvala @rsvpmovies for believing in me and @kanika.d for creating a character and world that I will always be proud of. #jaibholenath #harharmahadev #kedarnath". Apart from that, she also took to the Instagram stories and shared multiple BTS pictures from the sets of the film.She also shared the glimpse of the fun she had with Sushant while enjoying the local delicacies of Kedarnath.

Meanwhile, on the work front Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her film Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the film stars South superstar Dhanush and Akshay Kumar opposite Sara.

