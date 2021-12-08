Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz comes out in support of brother Umar Riaz; says, “Time is the healer brother”

Bigg Boss 15, the most controversial show in the country has reached another level post the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. During the episode, the host Salman Khan was seen schooling the contestants for their wrongdoings of the week.

Umar Riaz, who is known for his fierce personality in the show is noted to undergo a tough time as the star was schooled by the host. Although, a section of people believes Salman Khan being unfair in pin-pointing Umar, another section of people consider that it was general schooling for all the contestants.

After the Weekend Ka Vaar, many celebrities have come forward in support of Umar. Former Bigg Boss celebrities and Umar Riaz’s father too was seen coming out in support of his son calling the statements made for him unfair. Former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz too came out in support of his brother by sharing a motivational message on Twitter that stated, “Time is the healer brother @realumarriaz main thing is now I see you strong like never before …. Keep your head up Real eyes…! Realize Real lie”.

