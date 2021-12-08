Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz comes out in support of brother Umar Riaz; says, “Time is the healer brother”

Bigg Boss 15, the most controversial show in the country has reached another level post the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. During the episode, the host Salman Khan was seen schooling the contestants for their wrongdoings of the week.
Umar Riaz, who is known for his fierce personality in the show is noted to undergo a tough time as the star was schooled by the host. Although, a section of people believes Salman Khan being unfair in pin-pointing Umar, another section of people consider that it was general schooling for all the contestants.
Time is the healer brother @realumarriaz main thing is now I see you strong like never before …. Keep your head up
Real eyes…!
Realize
Real lies
— Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) December 6, 2021
