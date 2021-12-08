Ahan Shetty’s ladylove Tania Shroff shares romantic photos, and notes for him; Suniel Shetty reacts

Ahan Shetty’s ladylove Tania Shroff devoted a romantic Instagram post to him. She also shared a ton of behind-the-scenes pictures of them from the shoot of Tadap. In some of them, she relaxed on his lap.

“No one will know how much dedication and effort you have put in but I’ve been lucky enough to have a front-row seat. You have exceeded all expectations and still remained true to yourself. The passion you put into your work is inspiring but what’s more impressive is the way you continue to support and protect the people you love. I love you till the very end, here to take on every obstacle with you. Never change,” she wrote.

“I love you,” Ahan answered in the comments section. His father Suniel Shetty, sister Athiya Shetty and her boyfriend KL Rahul cheered for the couple by dropping heart emojis. Netizens, as well, showered affection on the couple. “The caption makes me cry,” one wrote. “You two are the cutest people,” another said, while a third called them ‘goals’.

Actor Ahan and Tania have been in a relationship since their teens. He often shares mushy Instagram posts for her. On her birthday in March, he called her his ‘favorite person to do everything with’.

Earlier in November, Ahan Shetty debuted with Milan Luthria’s Tadap, opposite Tara Sutaria. Netizens loved Ahan’s performance and showered love on him. Tapad turned out to be a turning point in Tara Sutaria’s acting career.

