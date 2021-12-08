Kiara Advani bedazzles in yellow sequined sharara set which is just perfect for this wedding season

Actor, Kiara Advani nails every outfit from casuals to traditionals and her Instagram handle proves it all. She impresses her fans with the right fashion choices almost every single time.

Recently, Kiara took to her Instagram to share some glamorous pictures of herself in traditional attire and our hearts is stuck. She donned a marvelous sharara set from Ritika Mirchandani’s collection which is styled by Lakshmi Lehr. This three-piece set features a V-neck bralette teamed with a heavy gorgeous sharara full of emblazoned details.

Ditching the dupatta, Kiara completed her look with a long jacket which is breathtakingly stylish. Advani opted for smokey kohl-rimmed eyes with glossy lips and tinted cheeks. She accessorized her look with silver studs and necklace. The internet is swooning over her pictures and so are we.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror-comedy is slated to release next year. She will also star alongside Varun Dhawan in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Vicky Kaushal in Govinda Naam Mera.

