Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya slays in sheer sci-fi themed top and bikini bottoms on the cover of Interview magazine

Hollywood star Zendaya amazed her fans in her latest photoshoot for Interview magazine cover. The 25-year-old actress is promoting her film Spider-Man: No Way Home and is making the right kind of buzz on the internet.

The sci-fi themed attire is styled by Law Roach looked just wow on her. The actress rocked in sky blue top by Loewe that had a cut-out circular sheer section, revealing her cleavage.

She paired this with light yellow bikini bottoms by Loewe, white heeled Courreges boots and a statement necklace by Magnifica High Jewelry by Bvlgari to complete her look. Zendaya chose dramatic hairstyle and her makeup included white eyeshadow that pointed outward above her eyes which is quite bold.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Spiderman: No Way Home in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, in cinemas, December 16, 2021.

