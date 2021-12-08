Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya slays in sheer sci-fi themed top and bikini bottoms on the cover of Interview magazine

Hollywood star Zendaya amazed her fans in her latest photoshoot for Interview magazine cover. The 25-year-old actress is promoting her film Spider-Man: No Way Home and is making the right kind of buzz on the internet.
The sci-fi themed attire is styled by Law Roach looked just wow on her. The actress rocked in sky blue top by Loewe that had a cut-out circular sheer section, revealing her cleavage.
Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Spiderman: No Way Home in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, in cinemas, December 16, 2021.
