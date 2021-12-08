“I had to use an oxygen pump after every verse”- Asim Riaz on shooting his rap song ‘King Kong’ in Ladakh

Asim Riaz recently released his energetic rap titled ‘King Kong’. While it is his fifth rap song in a span of 10 months, ‘King Kong’ was the first rap song ever recorded by Asim. It took him a while to present the song as he was busy working on making the lyrics more energetic. Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz who portrays his journey through rap said that he chose the title ‘King Kong’ since his rap is very energetic.

The video of King Kong has been shot in Ladakh capturing the beauty of the valley. The video has been shot at a height of 14000 feet above sea level with the weather at a chilling -5 degrees. – Talking about shooting in the valley, Asim told Bollywood Hungama, “It was always my dream to shoot in Ladakh. Nubra Valley is the best place to shoot. The colour palette of the valley connects with my vibe. It’s at a height of 14000 Ft. I had to use an oxygen pump after every verse since the oxygen level is really low at that height. But I am really impressed after watching the final Output.”

‘King Kong’ was performed and penned by Asim Riaz and the music was composed by Charan. The music video was directed by Jay Singhal.

Asim Riaz had earlier released his rap songs titled ‘Built In Pain’, ‘Back To Start’ and ‘Sky High’, among others. In ‘Back To Start’, he documented his struggle in the entertainment industry and how he made a name for himself.

