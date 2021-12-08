When a fan proposed to Katrina Kaif, Watch Video

Katrina Kaif has a strong fanbase and most of them have been boys. She has been a national crush for decades and it is normal for a fan to go la la la over her and propose to her in this ‘unique way’. During the day Dabangg Concert in Pune, when the host Manish Paul asked a fan to propose a Katrina Kaif by using the word ‘Bakarwadi’, the fan came up with this unusual proposal ‘Mei Katrina tujhse wada krta ho ki 1AM – 4AM ke beech bhi mei tujhe Bakarwadi laakr donga’ (Katrina I promise you to get Bakarwadi even between 1AM to 4AM at night when everything is shut down)

When Manish Paul asked the fan to explain his unique proposal, the fan said, “1AM se 4Am ke beech sub band hota hai pr mei tub bhi lakr donga”.

Katrina Kaif is tying knot with her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal. Fans are very excited to see the first glimpse of the couple in one frame since nobody has seen them posing for a picture together, ever.

The pair is all set to be wedded at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Bawara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. 120 guests in total are attending the wedding. Celebrations will reportedly begin with the sangeet on December 7, there will be a Mehendi on December 8 and the wedding itself will be held on December 9.

