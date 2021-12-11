Jacqueline Fernandez called for questioning by ED again in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case related to Rs. 200 crore money laundering 

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been mired in controversy. The actress appeared before the Enforcement Directorate [ED] in New Delhi on December 9 for the second consecutive day in Rs. 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others. Now, the actress is expected to appear again in front of ED for questioning in the same case on Saturday, December 11.

According to the reports, Jacqueline Fernandez was grilled for about eight hours on December 8 and her statements were recorded in multiple sessions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The questioning continued on December 9 as well. Over the past few months, she was also called in to record her statements.

According to News18, a spokesperson for the actor had earlier said, “Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely cooperating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple."

On December 5, the actress was stopped from flying through the Mumbai airport. Jacqueline Fernandez was supposed to be a part of the Da-Bangg Tour by Salman Khan. However, she was not allowed to leave the country as she is a witness in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate(ED). In the light of new evidence that has surfaced, Jacqueline was called in for questioning on December 8 by the ED in Delhi to investigate her alleged links with prime accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar. It was speculated that Jacqueline has been dropped from the tour because of the ongoing investigation.

