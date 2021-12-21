Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon indulge in fun Instagram banter during Shehzada shoot

Kartik Aaryan’s latest Instagram post seems to have been posted without his restraint. On Sunday, the 31-year-old actor uploaded a picture with his Shehzada co-star Kriti Sanon where they both were seen wearing black sunglasses, looking all dapper at a restaurant. Both Kriti and Kartik rested their faces on their right arms while posing for the camera. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kartik indicated that he has been forced to upload the picture as he captions, “Disclaimer: Apna aur Rohit ka post daala toh Kriti ne mujhse yeh post zabardasti karwaya hai !! (after I posted a picture with Rohit Dhawan, Kriti forced me to share this picture).” The caption was followed by a hashtag of the movie, Shehzada.

Soon after Kartik posted the picture with the caption on Instagram, Kriti commented on the post in her defense. “What??? Haha. You know that's a lie !! And you know hum dono mein sabse bada FOMO (fear of missing out) kaun hai. (And you know who has a bigger fear of missing out among both of us). Kartik FOMO Aaryan,” the 31-year-old actress said.

In his last post, Kartik had shared a picture with the Shehzada director, Rohit Dhawan on Instagram. The actor accompanied the picture with a caption that read, “Lovely working with The Ro One.” Commenting on the post, Tabu wrote, “Theek se karna mera remake. (I hope you do a proper remake of my film).” Shehzada is the remake of Telugu movie Ala Vaikunta Puram which came out last year. The movie starred Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Tabu.

