“It was important that a film like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui had Ayushmann Khurrana so that it becomes palatable for family audiences” – Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor is the toast of the nation today for her smashing acting in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in which she plays the role of a trans-woman on screen. Her sincere and skillful portrayal of the role has evoked a groundswell of positivity for the actress as people have hailed her decision to play a transgender person on screen as brave. Vaani is thanking her co-star in the film Ayushmann Khurrana, who is also riding on tremendous reviews and word of mouth for always backing important scripts, for showing his faith in scripts like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui that need to get made to start important conversations in India.

Vaani says, “It is gutsy for an A-list actor like Ayushmann to constantly put himself up for test when he could easily choose conventional subjects for success. From what I know of Ayushmann, he likes to walk on the road less travelled and that’s why he is so important in the landscape of Indian cinema today. He is a genre-bending, envelope-pushing star who is restless to contribute towards societal good. This is what makes him so endearing and incredibly unique.”

Ayushmann is called the poster boy of content cinema in India today. He has played an openly gay man on-screen (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan), played a bald hero (Bala), played a hero with erectile dysfunction (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan), a sperm donor (Vicky Donor), tackled how every body type should be celebrated (Dum Laga Ke Haisha). He has now backed a film about the inclusivity of the transgender community in India in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Vaani says, “It was important that a film like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui had Ayushmann so that it becomes palatable for family audiences. That’s how important Ayushmann is to Indian cinema today. He will stand by projects that are disruptive and important for people to ponder over. He has created a genre of his own today and there are not many stars in the history of Indian cinema who have managed to do this. I’m really glad I got to collaborate with him and connect with him. I hope Ayushmann stays on course and further challenges the status quo in the Indian film industry.”

