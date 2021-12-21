After Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan turns cricketer; watch

Sports films is one of the most loved genres in India and with films like 83 and Jersey all geared up for a release soon, it seems like there might be another one in the making. After Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, there might be a cricket film from Kartik Aaryan? Riding high on the success of Dhamaka, Kartik recently wrapped and long and challenging schedule of Shehzada in Delhi and has now shared a mysterious post to his social media.
Taking to his social media, the actor shared a video of him dressed in a whole cricket jersey and was seen batting on the pitch, which has completely left his fans gasping as they are left guessing if a cricket film is on the cards for the actor next. He captioned it, "Coming soon"
Next on the cards, Kartik has a bag full of big ticket announced films including, Shehzada, Freddy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Captain India and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.
