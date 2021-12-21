After Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan turns cricketer; watch

Sports films is one of the most loved genres in India and with films like 83 and Jersey all geared up for a release soon, it seems like there might be another one in the making. After Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, there might be a cricket film from Kartik Aaryan? Riding high on the success of Dhamaka, Kartik recently wrapped and long and challenging schedule of Shehzada in Delhi and has now shared a mysterious post to his social media.

Taking to his social media, the actor shared a video of him dressed in a whole cricket jersey and was seen batting on the pitch, which has completely left his fans gasping as they are left guessing if a cricket film is on the cards for the actor next. He captioned it, "Coming soon"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Top superstars have always been favourite choices for sports films and with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor all set to take on cricketer roles in '83 and Jersey, respectively, Kartik Aaryan is clearly the best choice to take on a role like this especially as the actor is basking in the super success of Dhamaka, receiving endless love for impressing the audience in a new avatar.

Next on the cards, Kartik has a bag full of big ticket announced films including, Shehzada, Freddy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Captain India and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

ALSO READ: This is what Kartik Aaryan hopes to own someday

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results