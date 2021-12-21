Jacqueline Fernandez shares what she would do if she was stuck on an island with Salman Khan’s characters from Kick and Race 3

Jacqueline Fernandez has been a part of the Hindi film industry for a long time and has worked alongside some of the best actors and filmmakers in the industry. Having started her Bollywood career in 2009 with the film Aladin, Jacqueline has been a part of several films including Housefull 2 and 3, Kick, Brothers among others.

In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, when Jacqueline was asked what she would do if she was stuck on an island with Salman Khan from Kick and Salman Khan from Race 3, she said, “Devil, I don't know, because he is pretty two sided. He was Devi and then Devil as well. What would I do? Do I get two Salmans? That's awesome. That's great. I think I would have a fantastic time. He is entertaining by himself and now if you are giving me two. I mean more the merrier.”

Jacqueline Fernandez was a part of both Kick and Race 3. Salman played the role of Devil in Kick while in Race 3 he essayed the role of Sikander.

Further when asked what she would ask Salman Khan’s character from Tiger Zinda Hai, Jacqueline said, “If I met him I would ask him to do the romantic song he did in the beginning or I would ask him to do ‘Swag Se Swagat’ with me.”

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez would like to be a part of the remake of Om Shanti Om

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results