“Working in Web is better because there is no hierarchy” – says Four More Shots Please actress Maanvi Gagroo

Four More Shots Please actress Maanvi Gagroo has said that working in Web is better because there is no hierarchy unlike the film industry. The actress revealed that she feels that working in a web series is far more collaborative and free.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, while talking about the film and web industry, Maanvi said, “Web in general, I think is a very collaborative setup. As of now, there is no hierarchy, like ‘I am the senior actor or I am the senior director, so you are bound to listen to me’, there’s very little hierarchy like that. It’s far more collaborative.” She continued, “Everybody is equally invested in the show, or in whatever they are doing in the film or show. They are working on it, they want it to do well, they want it to be a good product. A lot of things have changed already and they are only going to get better. ”

She also shared her experience of working on film PK and said that they get to eat food cooked at Anushka Sharma’s home. She talked about portrayal of women in Indian cinema. She says that there’re no rules in this industry and that it’s not a structured industry. She also says that there’s not a dignity of labour in our country. She further says that if you are not a top star, you won’t get respect in this industry.

On the work front, Maanvi is known for her work in web series like TVF Pitchers, TVF Tripling, Made in Heaven and Four More Shots Please! In 2019, she portrayed the character of Apsara, a plus size woman in a comedy movie Ujda Chaman opposite Sunny Singh. She has also worked with Ayushmann Khurrana in 2020 film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

She also shared her experience of working on film PK and said that they get to eat food cooked at Anushka Sharma’s home. She talked about portrayal of women in Indian cinema. She says that there’re no rules in this industry and that it’s not a structured industry. She also says that there’s not a dignity of labour in our country. She further says that if you are not a top star, you won’t get respect in this industry.

On the work front, Maanvi is known for her work in web series like TVF Pitchers, TVF Tripling, Made in Heaven and Four More Shots Please! In 2019, she portrayed the character of Apsara, a plus size woman in a comedy movie Ujda Chaman opposite Sunny Singh. She has also worked with Ayushmann Khurrana in 2020 film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Also Read: Maanvi Gagroo goes global with one of its kind virtual play Islands of Contentment

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results