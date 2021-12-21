Robert Pattinson has a map for Bruce Wayne’s character for The Batman sequels

American filmmaker Matt Reeves has shared that his plans for the upcoming directorial The Batman with Robert Pattinson are quite different from the previous versions of Bruce Wayne.

Unlike previous ones, the new The Batman will lay a strong foundation, as the producer Dylan Clark tells to the Empire Magazine where the film sits. “As the first standalone Batman in ten years, the hope is we can lay a foundation that you can build stories upon,” indicating spin-off series are in the works, including one set in Gotham PD, and one reportedly due to involve Colin Farrell’s Penguin.

Robert Pattinson also shared his thoughts about where he’d take his version of Bruce Wayne if future instalments were to materialize. “I’ve made a kind of map for where Bruce’s psychology would grow over two more movies,” he said. “I would love to do it.”

Question everything.#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/OUOkscOdK0

— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) December 20, 2021

As for Matt Reeves, he’s currently focused on The Batman, hoping to deliver a Dark Knight story. “I’ve only ever made each movie as a passion project,” he explained. “This even more so, because when you know something has been done well before, and is so beloved, you can’t just come in and sleepwalk through it. You have to shoot for something. We’re trying to leave our mark on this.”

Set to put a new spin on the iconic comic-book hero, the upcoming DC project will see Robert Pattinson take on the role of Gotham's caped crusader. The Batman will see a younger Wayne as he grapples with his second year as the crime-fighting vigilante and attempts to take down Paul Dano's The Riddler, a merciless serial killer whose motivations appear to connect to the Wayne family in some way. Pattinson and Dano appear alongside an incredibly stacked supporting cast that includes the likes of Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis.

The Batman is scheduled for releases on 4th March 2022.

Also Read: The Batman director Matt Reeves says Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne is inspired by Kurt Cobain

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results