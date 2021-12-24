Janhvi Kapoor sends gifts for Arjun Kapoor, tells him ‘will find you even if you disappear’

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor took to social media on Thursday to share a personal note of love and some treats sent his way by sister Janhvi Kapoor.

The note, which Arjun shared in his story, stated she would be there for him “even on days you ‘want to disappear’.” Arjun tagged Janhvi in the story. Signed as ‘the sister you like to make fun of the most’, the note read "Love you Arjun bhaiya even on days you ‘want to disappear’ we will still find you and be there for you always." While the memo on Arjun's story did not indicate what the occasion was but the text, particularly the bit about Arjun wanting to disappear, implied that this was a way to cheer Arjun up.

In the next story, Arjun also shared the curated menu and food Janhvi had sent along with the note, which included a gooey chocolate cake, a jar of Nutella, apart from gluten-free mini-layered cakes. While sharing the menu, Arjun jokingly wrote, “I think I need you to come share this with me @janhvikapoor before @drewnealpt kills me for eating it all…” Drew Neal, referred to in Arjun’s post, is his fitness trainer. Janhvi re-shared Arjun’s note on her own Instagram story with several twinkling hearts.

Janhvi and Arjun are half-siblings. While Arjun and his sister Anshula are the children of Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi are Boney’s daughters with his second wife Sridevi. It was only after Sridevi’s demise in 2018 that Arjun and Anshula became a central part of Janhvi and Khushi’s life.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is busy with the last schedule of Ek Villain 2 whereas Janhvi has films like Good Luck Jerry lined up for her. Janhvi Kapoor is also shooting for Mili next to Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. The film is being produced by Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor.

