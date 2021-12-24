Dharmendra gives a tour of his farmhouse, says corona ‘naam badal kar ghum rahi hai’, watch video

Veteran actor Dharmendra has posted a video from his Lonavala farmhouse. As he sipped tea and enjoyed the morning sun, he spoke about how he spent his last few weeks traveling.

Dharmendra took to Instagram to post a video of his home, which he had visited for the first time in a long time. He was dressed in a grey jacket, black tracks, and a cowboy hat as he sat in a chair. The video began with a view of his farmhouse's vegetation before moving on to the house. The video clip also showed an outside lounging area with a rust-coloured sofa surrounded by potted plants.

Dharmendra said as the camera shifted to him, “Hello friends. Ek lambe arse k baad apne farm pe pahucha hun. Delhi me shooting karraha tha toh sardi. Himachal (Pradesh) me Sunny (Deol) k saath ghumta raha waha bhi sardi. Aur yaha bhi sardi hai. Black tea peeraha hun (After a long time I've returned to my farmhouse. When I was in Delhi, it was cold there. Then it was cold in Himachal too when I travelled with Sunny. And now, it's cold here too. I'm having black tea)."

He then continued, “Yeh corona hai na, yeh naam badal kar ghum rahi hai. Kuch pata nahi kya ajeebsa naam hai omi-something (This coronavirus is still moving around changing its name. It has a weird name–omi something). Please take care. Main aapka dada, nana, chacha jo bhi aap mujhe samjhe apna khyal rakhna (Whatever you consider me as–grandfather, uncle, please take care of yourself). Love you all. Please take care. Ok? Bye.”

Dharmendra's family resides in Mumbai, including his wife Hema Malini, sons Sunny and Bobby, and daughters Ahana and Esha. He decided to stay in his Lonavala farmhouse, which is located near Mumbai.

On the work front, Dharmendra will star alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Veteran actresses Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan will also star in the film. The film's cast and crew, including Dharmendra, recently traveled to Delhi for the production.

