“The day Kapil Sharma can be described as poor, this country can be described as the world’s richest country” – Shahid Kapoor mocks the comedian

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will appear as guests to promote their cricket-themed film Jersey. A new trailer for the show has been released online, in which Kapil Sharma cracks the duo up with a joke about Virat Kohli's decision to step down as captain.

Chandan Prabhakar speaks with Shahid in one of The Kapil Sharma Show's promos, expressing his love for cricket. “Sir, aapki film aa rahi hai cricket pe toh mere ko bhi cricket mein thoda sa interest hai (Sir, your film on cricket is coming so I wanted to let you that even I'm interested in the game),” Chandan informs Shahid.

“Jab se isne interest liya hai na, Virat Kohli ne captaincy chod di (Since the time he's shown interest in the game, Virat Kohli has given up captaincy).” Kapil interrupted and Shahid was left speechless by the humor.

Apart from that, Kapil makes fun of the title Jersey. He says that if Jersey had been released in the summer, the title would have been 'baniyaan (vest),' which makes Shahid and Mrunal laugh.

A number of scenes from the episode are also shown in the promo. Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek dress up as Sunny Deol and Dharmendra, respectively, and joke about their struggle to buy a bottle of milk in one of these videos. Shahid and Mrunal will also read some of the comments left on their Instagram posts by fans and followers.

Kapil said to Shahid, “Aapne toh 40-50 din mein shoot kiya hoga, gareeb aadmi ke haath mein toh yehi ek ghanta hai bas (You must’ve shot the film across 40-50 days, but us poor souls have to made do with this one hour).”

To which, the actor responded, “Jiss din Kapil Sharma gareeb aadmi ho gaye, yeh desh duniya ka sabse ameer desh ho jayega (The day Kapil Sharma can be described as poor, this country can be described as the world’s richest country).”

Jersey is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name, which won a National Award in Telugu. Shahid portrays a failing cricketer who is attempting to secure a jersey for his son in the film. His wife is played by Mrunal. On January 31, the film will be released.

