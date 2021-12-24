BTS’ V serenades with warmth and love in ‘Christmas Tree’ OST for Choi Woo Shik-Kim Da Mi series Our Beloved Summer

The most awaited and anticipated OST of the year ‘Christmas Tree’ sung by South Korean juggernaut BTS vocalist V is finally out. V aka Kim Taehyung’s second solo official soundtrack for the K-drama Our Beloved Summer starring Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi, was released on December 24.

The track was accompanied by a music video featuring the drama stars Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi. It begins with Choi Woong putting music on a vintage record player and goes to his desk to work on his drawing in the first episode of the series. The epilogue scene from the high school days starts with the lyrics, “In this moment/ I see you / It always comes around/ As I believed.”

The calming melody of the track with V’s deep baritone vocals gives the track warm and love-up feels. The glimpses of the drama from the high school period in the ‘Christmas Tree’ music video can make the viewers feel nostalgic of their high school years. “Moon in the summer night/ Whispering of the stars /They’re singing like/ Christmas trees for us/ So I’ll tell you /A Million tiny things that /You have never known/ It all gets tangled up inside,” the lyrics leave you with warmth this festive season.

With the theme of the drama and the plot, the soft bass and innate deep tone OST fits perfectly, depicting the emotions of the characters. The sweet and romantic lyrics portrays Choi Woong and Kook Yeon Su’s love, anger and self-absorbed thoughts – “And I’ll tell you /A Million little reasons/ I’m falling for your eyes/ I just want to be where you are.” The Korean-English verses track with soft acoustic guitar melody, and the minimalist instrumental composition makes V’s tone and emotion stand out more.

Our Beloved Summer stars Parasite actor Choi Woo Shik and Itaewon Class star Kim Da Mi. The story of the drama revolves around two bickering ex-lovers get pulled back in front of the camera and into each other's life, years after filming a viral documentary in high school. Choi Woong (Choi Woo Sik) seems naive and a free-spirited man, but he wants to have something for the first time in his life. For that, he shows what he holds in his mind. Kook Yeon Soo (Kim Da Mi) aimed to become the top student at her school, but she is now an adult who lives fiercely, adapting to her reality.

A day prior to its release, ‘Christmas Tree’ ranked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Trending Songs daily chart (powered by Twitter) with over 119k mentions.

In 2020, V sang a song titled ‘Sweet Night’ for his close friend Park Seo Joon starrer show Itaewon Class which also starred Kim Da Mi.

Previously, V has released songs like ‘Winter Bear’ and ‘Snow Flower’ around Christmas.

On the work front, BTS members are on a short break currently. During this time, they will prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.

Also Read: BTS top Oricon’s year-end album chart with Japanese album BTS, THE BEST since Michael Jackson’s Thriller 37 years ago

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results