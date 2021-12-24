Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to be the first Bollywood film to release in Cambodia on the same day as India

The wait is finally over for the makers of 83 as the film has been released in theaters today. Kabir Khan directed 83 starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev has been receiving a phenomenal response. The film narrates the story of the historic win of India at the 1983 cricket world cup and the team behind it.

The film has not only received a massive opening in India but will be released across the world today. In fact, 83 will become the first Bollywood film to release in Cambodia on the same day as in India.

Meanwhile, the film had received a standing ovation at its world premiere on December 15 at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. During the same week, the trailer of the film was also played on the iconic Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

Based on the true story of India’s iconic 1983 World Cup victory against the West Indies, the film sees Ranveer Singh stepping into the shoes of the former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev's Wife.

83 has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in 2D and 3D.

ALSO READ: SHOCKING: Gaiety-Galaxy, Maratha Mandir remove Ranveer Singh starrer 83 allegedly due to show sharing issues

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results