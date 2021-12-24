Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Varun Dhawan for the Indian spin-off of American spy series Citadel

A couple of months back it was reported that actor Varun Dhawan has signed up with Amazon Prime Video for the Indian spin-off of Anthony and Joe Russo's Citadel. The American drama series created by the makers of Avengers also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Now, it has been revealed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be playing the female lead in the action-packed series.

The Indian spin-off of Citadel will be directed by Raj and DK who have directed the acclaimed web series The Family Man for Amazon Prime Video. This will be the first time that Varun and Samantha will be seen sharing screen. Meanwhile, Samantha had earlier collaborated with Raj and DK for the series The Family Man 2.

As per reports, the action-packed spy series will go on the floors in 2022. The series will be mounted on a large scale and the actors will be undergoing training and workshops to learn various forms of action next year before they start shooting.

The Indian chapter will not be a remake or an adaptation rather they plan on making it against the backdrop of Indian characters and take it to a global level.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her look and performance in Pushpa song ‘Oo Antava’- “Being sexy is next level hard work”

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results