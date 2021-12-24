Rajkummar Rao wraps up Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, see photo

Actor Rajkummar Rao on Thursday announced that he has completed shooting for his forthcoming movie Bheed, directed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha. The 37-year-old actor took to social media and shared a picture with the director to announce that the movie has been wrapped.

"And it's a wrap #BHEED. Can't express in words how amazing I felt working with you my dearest @anubhavsinhaa sir. You're a gem of a person and a genius filmmaker. In this 'bheed' (crowd), I have found a good friend. I love you sir," Rao wrote.

Billed as a social drama, the movie will also feature Bhumi Pednekar, Rao's co-star from the upcoming movie Badhaai Do.

Bheed is jointly produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, who formerly supported the filmmaker's Thappad.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao will next feature in Badhaai Do. He was last seen in Hum Do Hamare Do co-starring Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Neena Gupta. The film was broadcast in October this year on an ott platform.

