Alia Bhatt’s body double shares behind-the-scenes video from ad with Siddhant Chaturvedi

Alia Bhatt recently featured in an ad with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. In the ad, the two are seen getting flirty in a library. Now, Alia's body double has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of a Lays ad.
In the video shared by Alia's body double, she can be seen resting her head on someone else's hand who is seen swiftly moving a potato chip from one finger to another.
Alia's body double’s Instagram handle goes by the name @alternate_alia. Alia's body double has shared the behind-the-scenes pictures and video from several ad shoots. She has been part of ads for Netflix, Flipkart, Manyavar, Make My Trip, Samsung, PhonePe, and other brands.
