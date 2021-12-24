Alia Bhatt’s body double shares behind-the-scenes video from ad with Siddhant Chaturvedi

Alia Bhatt recently featured in an ad with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. In the ad, the two are seen getting flirty in a library. Now, Alia's body double has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of a Lays ad.

In the video shared by Alia's body double, she can be seen resting her head on someone else's hand who is seen swiftly moving a potato chip from one finger to another.

Alia's body double’s Instagram handle goes by the name @alternate_alia. Alia's body double has shared the behind-the-scenes pictures and video from several ad shoots. She has been part of ads for Netflix, Flipkart, Manyavar, Make My Trip, Samsung, PhonePe, and other brands.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the film RRR. The film directed by SS Rajamouli also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn and will be released in theatres on January 7. She also has Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

