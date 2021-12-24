“83 is not a film, it’s an emotion,”says Deepika Padukone

Actor-producer Deepika Padukone is super excited about the humongous response her latest release 83 has been receiving all over. Showcasing her excitement, the prolific actress took to her social media recently to share what the movie means to her and define audiences’ response to the movie.

Deepika says, “It’s incredible and this is how I define 83. For me, 83 is not a film, it’s an emotion. It’s an experience. I don’t think you can define what you feel when you come out of the cinema halls watching this film.”

“They (audience) are laughing with joy, they are crying, they are speechless… I don’t think anyone’s really being able to articulate what they feel or what this movie makes you feel when you come out of the theatres,” she adds.

Besides 83 Deepika Padukone has a long list of films in her kitty including Mahabharata as Draupadi, Nag Ashwin's next Project K, The Intern Remake, Pathan, Fighter, Hollywood film with STX, and Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan.

