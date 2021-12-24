Alia Bhatt is an absolute chic in a neon green one-shoulder sequin dress

Actress Alia Bhatt never fails to impress when it comes to carrying fashion statements and styles. The actress often grabs eyeballs for her over-the-top outfits and looks. She has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming big-budget film RRR and her outfits for the same have become the talk of the town.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in the pipeline.
