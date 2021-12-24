Alia Bhatt is an absolute chic in a neon green one-shoulder sequin dress

Actress Alia Bhatt never fails to impress when it comes to carrying fashion statements and styles. The actress often grabs eyeballs for her over-the-top outfits and looks. She has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming big-budget film RRR and her outfits for the same have become the talk of the town.

Alia recently made headlines again with her outfit as she donned a neon green one-shoulder sequin dress. While her simple ponytail and nude makeup completed her overall stunning look. She was seen striking a pose with her BFF Akansha Ranjan. In the pictures, Akansha looked absolutely beautiful in a black outfit which she paired with long pearl earrings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in the pipeline.

