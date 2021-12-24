Nick Jonas praises Priyanka Chopra and considers The Matrix Resurrections ‘an incredible film’

American singer-actor Nick Jonas recently used his social media account to congratulate Priyanka Chopra for her role in The Matrix Resurrections. As he posted a congratulations greeting for his wife, the musician shared a poster and a still from the flick.
Nick shared a post and captioned it, “Congratulations to my amazing wife and the entire cast of The Matrix Resurrections. What an incredible film.” After that, he posted a picture of the actress and wrote, “Proud of you.”
The Matrix Resurrections is currently released in theatres. It marks the return of Keanu Reeves to the franchise.
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra had ‘sacred’ experience playing the role of Sati in Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix Resurrections
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply