Police search for missing Toronto Man Iman Hadavand Siri

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 25, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man. Iman Hadavand Siri, 37, was last seen on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in the Roehampton Avenue and Yonge Street area. He is described as 5’8″, with a heavy build and brown hair. There was no clothing description provided. Police are concerned for his safety.