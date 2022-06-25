Police search for missing Toronto Man Iman Hadavand Siri

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.
This article was last updated on June 25, 2022
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Iman Hadavand Siri, 37, was last seen on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in the Roehampton Avenue and Yonge Street area.
He is described as 5’8″, with a heavy build and brown hair. There was no clothing description provided.
Police are concerned for his safety.
