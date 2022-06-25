Police search for missing Toronto Man Salman Shuaib

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 25, 2022

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Salman Shuaib, 40, was last seen on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 11:30 p.m., in the Martin Grove Road and Rexdale Boulevard area.

He is described as 5’7″, with a slim build, brown eyes, shaved head, and black framed glasses. He was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket, white dress shirt, khaki pants with Canadian and United States flag patches.

Police are concerned for his safety.