Police search for missing Toronto person Yuday Gill-Arid

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 26, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing person. Yuday Gill-Arid, 30, was last seen on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 6 p.m., in the John Garland Boulevard and Martin Grove Road area. He is described as 6’2″, with short black afro hair and has tattoos on both arms. An image of the man is being released. Police are concerned for his safety.