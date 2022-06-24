How to work in Canada as Foreign Worker in 2022?

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

If a Canadian company cannot locate a worker with the necessary skill set among Canadians or permanent residents, Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) can help.

What is the purpose of Canada’s TFWP?

TFWP’s goal is to help Canadians who are unemployed find work. The lack of Canadians or permanent residents to fill open posts causes these shortages. As a growing number of Canadians approach retirement age, the birth rate is not keeping pace to fill the resulting void.

When a Canadian company is unable to locate a suitable candidate in Canada, they may file a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) to Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) (EDSC).

An international worker may be hired to fill the role if the LMIA results are favorable or neutral.Regarding the LMIA.

In order to determine whether or not hiring a foreign worker would have a positive, neutral, or negative impact on the Canadian labor market, EDSC relies on the information provided by an LMIA. A job application may be rejected if it is found that Canadians or permanent residents currently living in Canada are qualified for the position and actively looking for work.

Requirements for advertising

There are a number of procedures a company must follow in order to be qualified for an LMIA, which shows that they have made every attempt to recruit and hire a Canadian applicant.

-For at least four weeks, job postings must be promoted across the Canadian workforce.

-The position must be advertised on the Canada Job Bank.

-At least two extra techniques of recruiting, such as specialized websites, regional job fairs, or local media, must be demonstrated by employers.

-Employees who are currently working in Canada cannot be fired or have their hours reduced by their employers, and this must be acknowledged by the business.

To make sure you are complying with the statutory advertising regulations, you should check with an expert to see whether there are any exceptions.

LMIAs with varying levels of income

The type of LMIA a company must file depends on the purpose for hiring a TFW. In order to be considered for a post that pays at least the provincial median wage, candidates must apply through the high-paid positions section of the recruitment process.

Employers looking to fill low-wage employment must use the low-wage position application stream. Seasonal, agricultural, tourist, and manufacturing labor are commonly hired through this channel. In most low-wage jobs, employers have a 20% cap, which means that no more than 20% of workers may be classified as TFWs. Depending on the industry, the ceiling might grow to 30%.

TFWP immigration to Canada: all you need to know

TFWs must submit their work permit application to Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) along with a job offer letter, a contract, a copy of the LMIA and the LMIA number after being engaged by an employer. Processing time frames at IRCC might be unpredictable.

It is important to note that while a worker is in Canada on a TFWP permit they are unable to work for another company and may only work for the duration of their contract.