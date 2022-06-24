Partitioning Russia Washington’s Bad Plans 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

Partitioning Russia – Washington’s Plans for Russia’s Future

The political leaders of the most influential Western nations are delighted with the prospect that their actions against Russia may be the catalyst needed to rid the world of Vladimir Putin. As you will see in this posting, merely ridding the world of the 21st century’s version of Adolph Hitler (their words, not mine) isn’t enough for the power hungry ruling class.

As usual, let’s open this posting with some background information to help you put everything into context. The Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSSE), also known as the U.S. Helsinki Commission is an “independent commission of the United States federal government”. The Helsinki Commission was established under Public Law 94-304 of June 3, 1976 by Congress. Here are the Commission’s function and duties:

“The Commission is authorized and directed to monitor the acts of the signatories which reflect compliance with or violation of the articles of the Final Act of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe, with particular regard to the provisions relating to human rights and Cooperation in Humanitarian Fields. The Commission is further authorized and directed to monitor and encourage the development of programs and activities of the United States Government and private organizations with a view toward taking advantage of the provisions of the Final Act to expand East-West economic cooperation and a greater interchange of people and ideas between East and West.”

The Commission has 21 members as follows:

(1) Nine Members of the House of Representatives appointed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Five Members shall be selected from the majority party and four Members shall be selected, after consultation with the minority leader of the House, from the minority party.

(2) Nine Members of the Senate appointed by the President of the Senate. Five Members shall be selected from the majority party of the Senate, after consultation with the majority leader, and four Members shall be selected, after consultation with the minority leader of the Senate, from the minority party.

(3) One member of the Department of State appointed by the President of the United States.

(4) One member of the Department of Defense appointed by the President of the United States.

(5) One member of the Department of Commerce appointed by the President of the United States.

(b) Commission Chairman and Cochairman

Here’s what the CSSE has to say about itself:

“Defining security in a uniquely comprehensive manner, the Final Act contains 10 principles guiding inter-state relations, among them respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. The Commission was founded to strengthen the legitimacy of human rights monitoring; to defend those persecuted for acting on their rights and freedoms; to ensure that violations of Helsinki provisions were given full consideration in U.S. foreign policy; and to gain international acceptance of human rights violations as a legitimate subject for one country to raise with another.”

While promoting human rights and freedoms was part of its original mandate, the end of the Cold War allowed the following with my bolds:

“...the expansion of commitments to new areas, such as free and fair elections and the rule of law, while regional conflicts have required intense focus on more robust U.S. and international policy responses to serious violations of a broader range of Helsinki principles, such as territorial integrity and sovereignty. Challenges common to most participating States also gained more prominence in Commission work, such as trafficking in persons, manifestations of anti-Semitism, and the treatment of Roma as well as new or other growing minorities in Europe. The Commission has also increased activity in the other fields, such as promoting energy security, protecting the environment and combating corruption through economic transparency, as well as dealing with weapons proliferation, supporting conflict resolution initiatives and combating terrorism….

…the Commission pays particular attention to those where severe and persistent violations of human rights and democratic norms occur. In practice, this has traditionally meant a focus on Russia and the countries of Eastern and Central Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia, which had been ruled as one-party, communist states or were a part of such a state, and have subsequently undergone political transition with varying degrees of success and completion. Improvements in a number of countries have allowed the Commission to shift more attention to shortcomings and setbacks in the records of other countries, including long-standing democracies like the United States and in Western Europe.“

The CSSE’s mandate covers all participating Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) members which include the following 57 States:

Basically, as you can see, the CSSE is just another arm of Washington’s “swamp”.

Now, with that in mind, let’s look at the raison d’etre behind this posting. This announcement recently appeared on the CSSE website:

Here is a quote from the webpage announcing the meeting with my bolds:

“Russia’s barbaric war on Ukraine—and before that on Syria, Libya, Georgia, and Chechnya—has exposed the Russian Federation’s viciously imperial character to the entire world. Its aggression also is catalyzing a long-overdue conversation about Russia’s interior empire, given Moscow’s dominion over many indigenous non-Russian nations, and the brutal extent to which the Kremlin has taken to suppress their national self-expression and self-determination.

Serious and controversial discussions are now underway about reckoning with Russia’s fundamental imperialism and the need to “decolonize” Russia for it to become a viable stakeholder in European security and stability. As the successor to the Soviet Union, which cloaked its colonial agenda in anti-imperial and anti-capitalist nomenclature, Russia has yet to attract appropriate scrutiny for its consistent and oftentimes brutal imperial tendencies.“

In this case, it takes brutality to understand brutality.

Here is a video showing the entire online briefing should you have the patience to watch an hour and half of sheer bulls@it:

Don’t you find it fascinating that the CSSE is pointing the finger at Russia over its actions in both Syria and Libya given that the United States was heavily involved in both actions and was most definitely NOT invited to participate in Syria’s civil war, unlike Russia. As well, calling Russia an “imperialist” nation is so ironic as to be laughable given Washington’s post-World War II history of violently overthrowing democratically elected leaders of other nations and replacing them with their preferred leaders (i.e. Iran and Mohammed Mosaddegh and the Shah of Iran as just one example).

Here are three examples of how a “post-colonial” Russia might look if Washington gets its way:

So much for spreading “freedom and democracy” around the globe. Washington won’t be happy until Russia is torn asunder and ends up a subset of its present geographic reality. Regime change (i.e. getting rid of Putin) is no longer enough for Washington’s swamp denizens. One thing that they seem to be forgetting is that if there is any nation that is experiencing internal divisions that could result in the redrawing of its borders is this one which is already “pre-divided”:

What Washington’s denizens seem to be unable to grasp is the concept that Russians are just as proud of Russia (and Vladimir Putin and his 80 plus percent approval rating for that matter) as Americans are of the United States and they are hardly likely to warmly accept the idea that the West wants to see them divided and then conquered.

