Canada closes air space to Russia

Canada closes airspace to Russian aircraft operators

Move comes days after Canada announced major sanctions on Russian officials

February 27, 2022

Canada is closing its airspace to Russian aircraft operators effective immediately, says Transport Minister Omar Alghabra.

Alghabra announced the move in a tweet posted Sunday morning. The decision aligns Canadian policy with many European nations who announced similar decisions over the past several days.

Russian-owned aircraft are banned from airspace above Germany, the U.K., Italy, the Baltic states and others. Those policies leave much of European airspace closed to Russian planes.

As late as Friday, Alghabra told The Canadian Press this country's airspace remained open to Russian carriers, but the transport department was considering options and working with allies.

Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot operates multiple flights per day through Canadian airspace en route to the U.S. and beyond.

The decision will add hours to some flights and make others "impossible," said aerospace consultant Ross Aimer.

Russia has responded by banning commercial flights from the U.K., Poland, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic.

It's the most recent move meant to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this week. Canada also levied what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described as "severe, co-ordinated sanctions" on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle.

On Saturday, North American and European countries, in a move backed by Canada, said they would cut some Russian banks off from the crucial SWIFT financial communications system.

Delegations from Ukraine and Russia agree to meet on border with Belarus

Russian troops enter key city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials say

Delegations from Ukraine and Russia agree to meet on border with Belarus

Russian troops enter key city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials say

Putin implies nuclear attack if West interferes in Ukraine. Why it's not just an empty threat

What many convoy protesters get wrong about constitutional rights and the Governor General

Moscow threatens to axe diplomatic ties, nuclear pact over Ukraine war sanctions

Canada is closing its airspace to Russian aircraft operators effective immediately, says Transport Minister Omar Alghabra.

A￼lghabra announced the move in a tweet posted Sunday morning. The decision aligns Canadian policy with many European nations who announced similar decisions over the past several days.

Russian-owned aircraft are banned from airspace above Germany, the U.K., Italy, the Baltic states and others. Those policies leave much of European airspace closed to Russian planes.

As late as Friday, Alghabra

Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot operates multiple flights per day through Canadian airspace en route to the U.S. and beyond.

The decision will add hours to some flights and make others "impossible," said aerospace consultant Ross Aimer.

Russia has responded by banning commercial flights from the U.K., Poland, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic.

I￼t's the most recent move meant to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this week. Canada also levied what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described as "severe, co-ordinated sanctions" on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle.

On Saturday, North American and European countries, in a move backed by Canada, said they would cut some Russian banks off from the crucial SWIFT financial communications system.