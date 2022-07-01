Police search for missing Toronto Man Zachary Miller

This article was last updated on July 1, 2022

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Zachary Miller, 31, was last seen on Friday, April 29, 2022, in the afternoon, in the Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road area.

He is described as 5’9″, 150 lbs., with dirty blonde hair, a skinny build, and blue eyes. There are no clothing descriptions available at this time.

Police are concerned for his safety.